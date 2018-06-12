John Cena Announced For 2019 Movie With Jackie Chan

John Cena is set to star in a new action-thriller with movie legend Jackie Chan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The working title of the movie is “Project X” and it’s scheduled to be released next year. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone, who was originally tapped to star alongside Chan.

The movie focuses on a Chinese private security contractor (Chan) who is called in to extract oil workers from a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East after it is attacked. Chan’s character teams up with Cena’s character, a former Marine, to stop the attackers after discovering that their real plan is to steal a fortune in oil.

The movie is being produced by Chan, along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren and Hans Canosa. Arash Amel wrote the screenplay. Need For Speed director Scott Waugh is set to direct the movie.

Cena has two more significant starring roles in upcoming movies – Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, which hits theaters on December 21st, and The Janson Directive, which hits theaters some time in 2019 or 2020 and will be produced by The Rock.