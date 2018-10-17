John Cena Becomes A New York Times Best Selling Author, Library Of Congress Video

John Cena is now a New York Times Best Selling Author.

Cena took to Twitter this evening and revealed that his new Elbow Grease book for kids came in at #1 on the NYT Children’s Best Sellers list. He wrote, “A truly surreal moment….#ElbowGrease is a @nytimes #1 Best Seller! Thank you to everyone who made this a reality. Incredibly proud of this story and what it means for audiences of ALL ages and absolutely thrilled to be able to share it.”

The book was released back on October 9 and features illustrations from Howard McWilliam. The hardcover release features 40 pages and was written for kids 3-7 years old. You can order it through Amazon at a sale price via this link.

Cena tweeted on the honor:

For those who missed it, below is video of Cena doing a reading at the Library of Congress.