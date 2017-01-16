John Cena Co-Hosting TODAY Show, Vince Tweets Message To Shane McMahon

– On Monday afternoon, WWE posted a tweet promoting John Cena’s latest appearance on The TODAY Show, a morning talk show on ABC that the longtime top WWE Superstar has co-hosted on a regular basis.

Cena’s appearance as special co-host is scheduled to take part in the 9am EST. / 6am PST. hour on the Tuesday, January 17th episode on ABC.

– Speaking of WWE and social media, the Chairman of the Board took to his official Twitter page on Sunday to wish his son a Happy Birthday.

Below is Vince McMahon’s tweet wishing RAW Commissioner Shane McMahon a happy 47th birthday.