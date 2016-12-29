John Cena Comments On SmackDown Beating RAW In The Cable Ratings

As noted earlier, Tuesday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown defeated Monday’s episode of RAW in viewership on the USA Network. SmackDown drew 2,885,000 viewers, while RAW garnered 2,855,000 for their final episode of 2016.

Tuesday’s SmackDown was fueled by John Cena’s return to television, which WWE heavily promoted leading up to the episode. Cena was taking time off to film his FOX reality show American Grit. Cena took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on SmackDown beating RAW in the television ratings, saying that it was a goal of his for his show to beat RAW.

Which show did you enjoy more this week: RAW or SmackDown? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments!