John Cena Confirmed For Duke Nukem Movie, Cena Talks Franchise

It was reported earlier this year that John Cena was rumored for the starring role in the planned Duke Nukem movie based on the popular first-person shooter video game.

Producer Andrew Form spoke with Cinema Blend and confirmed that Cena is onboard to star as Duke.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re working with now. He [Cena] is. Yes,” Form said. “We don’t have a script yet, so that is confirmed at this point but if he reads the script and he doesn’t like the script I’m sure there’s ways that he could pull out, but right now he’s our guy.”

Form also talked about how they’re struggling with pulling off a character like Duke in today’s world.

“You know that having a misogynistic guy in today’s world, how do you make that fun and lovable and at the same time he’s got to be an incredible badass, so those are the things that we’re struggling with and we’re going to try and come out with what I hope is a really fun ride. That’s the goal, is for it to be a really fun ride.”

Cena recently spoke with Screen Rant and says he’s honored to be attached to the project.

“I think that’s the direct attachment and I’m very honored to be attached to that but that is a very fragile franchise. That was one that was very timeline specific, that is 1990s to the hilt. So, once again, it reflects upon story,” Cena said. “The story has to come in dead-on balls, man. Like it has to come in told correct, told in a palatable sense for this generation, which you’re walking on eggshells…you can’t not be Duke Nukem, but you can’t make the wrong move…so I’m…what a blessing to be attached to that, a name like that, and I just hope development does the franchise justice.”