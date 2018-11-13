John Cena In Crazy New Commercial, House Hardy – WWE Update, Eddie Guerrero’s Passing

– Reby Hardy noted on Twitter that she was working on preparing The Hardy Compound for the next episode of the House Hardy series on the WWE Network. As noted, the recent House Hardy Halloween special was to be the pilot episode for a possible series on the Network. It looks like they are moving forward with those plans.

– John Cena is featured in a wacky new commercial for SKYY Vodka. You can see the commercial in Cena’s tweet below:

This one goes out to my beautiful Lady Liberty, my torch only lights for you girl. #Ad #SkyyVodka #ProudlyAmerican pic.twitter.com/JRyArRnW3f — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 13, 2018

– Today marks 13 years since WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter today and mentioned the passing when responding to a tweet from Shaul Guerrero on her Lucha Underground debut. You can see the Vickie’s tweet below, thanking Shaul’s uncle Chavo Guerrero, who works for LUG:

Last week this episode aired at Lucha Underground!! @elreynetwork. Lucha Underground. Great job Shaul and Chavo! 15 years you have been gone but not forgotten!! #guerrero.#eddie #legend https://t.co/2KnxvWDBN9 — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2018