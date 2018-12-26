John Cena Is Done Talking About Nikki Bella

John Cena is done talking about ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.

We’ve noted how Cena appeared at the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday for a lighting ceremony to promote Make-A-Wish and the new Bumblebee movie. The New York Post’s Page Six reports that interviewers were told before the event that they were not allowed to bring up Cena’s previous engagement with Nikki.

Cena and Bella were engaged to be married at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, in the middle of the ring after their win over The Miz and Maryse. They then split back in April of this year. Season 4 of Total Bellas will premiere on January 13 and will focus on Nikki being single & ready to mingle. Cena was not mentioned in promotional material for the new season.