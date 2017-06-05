John Cena Films For Project, WWE Music Power 10 Promo, Stats On The Hardys

– As noted, the WWE Music Power 10 show will return to the WWE Network live stream this Wednesday. The episode is already available in the on-demand section of the WWE Network. Below is a promo for the show:

– As noted, The Hardys lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules last night. That loss came exactly 10 years after their last WWE Tag Team Title loss – to Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch on the June 4th, 2007 RAW episode. On a related note, The Hardys won the titles back on April 2nd from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33. That win came exactly 10 years after they won the WWE Tag Team Titles from John Cena and Shawn Michaels on the April 2nd, 2007 RAW episode.

– It appears John Cena was filming a promo for the campaign to end polio with the Gates Foundation and Rotary International this weekend. He tweeted the following: