John Cena is currently in talks to join the Suicide Squad sequel, according to Variety.

Cena would join Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ follow-up to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie. There’s no word yet on who Cena and Elba would play, but Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn. Jai Courtney will be returning as Captain Boomerang.

James Gunn will write and direct the sequel, which is expected to go into production this fall. The scheduled release date is August 6, 2021.

This would be Cena’s first comic book movie. Cena is being represented by ICM Partners in Hollywood.