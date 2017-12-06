John Cena Library Of Congress Reading (Video), WWE Interviews Reby Hardy, Big Cass

– John Cena was at the Library of Congress earlier today in Washington, DC to read “The Story of Ferdinand” to school kids and their parents. Cena also discusses his life and pro wrestling. As noted, Cena voices Ferdinand The Bull in the new “Ferdinand” movie that comes out next Friday. Below is video of today’s Library of Congress reading. Cena makes his way out at around the 13:00 mark.

– Big Cass appeared during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday to present a $550,000 check to The V Foundation for Cancer Research on behalf of WWE and Connor’s Cure. WWE has photos of the appearance at this link. Cass has been out of action since late August with a torn ACL and it was reported that he could be out of action for 9 months.

– We’ve noted how WWE has been working on either a DVD or a WWE 24 special on The Hardys. As seen below, Reby Hardy revealed on Twitter that a WWE camera crew was at her home in North Carolina today to film an interview: