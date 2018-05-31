John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Back Together

John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially back together, according to Us Magazine.

A source close to the couple told the magazine that the break-up was good for the pair, especially Nikki.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the couple told Us. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

It was noted that the relationship had been up & down since last year, which we’re now seeing on the current season of Total Bellas. This Sunday’s episode will show Nikki calling off the wedding and that scene was shot in January. The WWE power couple got back together following that short separation but then split again last month.

There has been a lot of speculation on if the break-up was real after the split and the apparent reconciliation has played out in the media. Below is a new Total Bellas preview clip with Nikki talking to family after calling off the wedding: