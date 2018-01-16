John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, WWE Warehouse Video, Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

– WWE posted this video of Peter Rosenberg and former WWE personality Sean Mooney going inside the WWE Warehouse. The video is from this week’s post-RAW WWE Network special on the top 25 RAW moments, featuring Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg as hosts.

– The WWE website reported on Sunday that John Cena and Nikki Bella held their engagement party on Saturday night with friends and family in attendance. No word yet on when the two will be married but they have said they do have a date. Cena and Nikki tweeted the following after Saturday’s party:

Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families. I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 14, 2018

Aww my Love… It was so magical. Love you too John. ❤️ https://t.co/QJAtxBRJjy — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 14, 2018

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair does some “empty stomach cardio” with WWE Mixed Match Challenge partner Bobby Roode in this new video. Roode and Flair are set to face Apollo Crews and Nia Jax in Week 6 of the tournament, which kicks off tonight.