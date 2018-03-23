John Cena On If WWE Is Ready For A Transgender Superstar

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with John Cena. Cena was asked if he’s a fan of the intergender matches in WWE.

“Of course I am. I think any story is a good story as long as they’re presented in a decent light,” Cena responded.

When asked if there should be more intergender matches in WWE, Cena pointed to he and Nikki Bella’s recent win over Elias and Sonya Deville at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

“I just had a wonderful intergender experience with my bride-to-be at Madison Square Garden,” Cena said. “So I guess if I can be involved in it, so can anybody else.”

The TMZ reporter also asked Cena if WWE is ready for a transgender Superstar.

“I’m a storyteller my friend, and that’s what we do in WWE,” Cena answered. “And it’s not segregated to sex, race, creed, religion, any of that. So as long as the story is good, it belongs in WWE.”

While taking photos with fans on the street, Cena also commented on if Floyd Mayweather will make as much money for UFC than Connor McGregor did when he crossed over into the boxing ring. Cena gave props to both athletes and said they are good at what they do, and that we will have to leave it up to the ticket buyer to find out. Cena was also asked if Floyd and Connor would do well in WWE.

“Floyd has been in a WWE ring before and he did quite well,” Cena said. “And I’ve said Connor would do quite well, so it seems like a decent combination, right?”