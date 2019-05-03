John Cena took to Twitter today and revealed that he has been invited to an event that he believes will change his life.

“Very excited to say that I have received an invite to what I believe will be an event that will change my life. I’m certain I will cry my eyes out and simultaneously harness the power of a lightning bolt! You know who you are, see you soon, and thank you,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on what the event is, but it sounds like Cena is keeping good company these days while away from WWE. Cena made another tweet late Thursday night and said he had wrapped an “amazing experience” that made him a better human being.

He wrote, “Just finished such an amazing experience where I was surrounded by a great group of gifted young people that made me a better human being! Learned SO much!!!! Thank you classmates!!”

Going back to early 2018, Cena has worked as a part-timer for WWE as he focuses on other projects outside of the company, including his acting career in Hollywood. He has still made it known during interviews that WWE will always be his home, and he will always be around. Cena, who turned 42 in late April, last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35 in April as he brought back the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick for a segment with Elias.

You can see both of Cena’s related tweets below:

Just finished such an amazing experience where I was surrounded by a great group of gifted young people that made me a better human being! Learned SO much!!!! Thank you classmates!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 3, 2019