John Cena Posts Matt Hardy Photo, JBL Interviews Linda McMahon (Video), Kane – Brock Lesnar

– Below is new FOX Business video of former WWE Champion JBL interviewing former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, who now works as President Trump’s Small Business Association administrator. McMahon and JBL talk about how the department is working to create jobs, fixing the jobs gap, helping veterans find employment and more. The interview aired on FBN’s “Making Money” program as JBL filled in for host Charles Payne.

– Below is alternate footage from the brawl between Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Monday’s RAW in Miami. Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar with the title on the line will take place at the January 28th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

– As noted, Finn Balor and Sasha Banks have been announced as the second RAW team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. The Boss and The Demon took to Twitter and tweeted the following on teaming up to win $100,000 for charity. As noted, the 12-episode MMC series will begin airing live on Tuesday, January 16th via Facebook Watch. New twenty-minute episodes will air each week after SmackDown goes off the air, live from the same arena.

– John Cena posted a photo to Instagram of Matt Hardy from his “Broken” days in Impact Wrestling and “Woken” Hardy responded via Twitter. Cena often poses random photos, with no captions, to his Instagram and has used it to tease potential feuds in the past. You can see their exchange below: