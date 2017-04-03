Videos & Photos: Cena Proposes To Bella In The Ring At WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 tonight in Orlando. Both had family members at ringside for the match.

The post-match segment saw Cena ask Nikki to marry him and she said yes. No word yet on when the happy couple will be tying the knot but we will keep you updated.

Below are photos and videos from the match: