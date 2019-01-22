John Cena Reportedly Not Really Injured, Lars Sullivan – WWE Royal Rumble Speculation

As noted, WWE announced on Monday that John Cena’s Royal Rumble status is up in the air due to an ankle injury suffered in last week’s RAW main event.

The injury to Cena is not legitimate and is just part of the storylines, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Cena is scheduled to film the “Playing with Fire” movie in Vancouver from February 4 through April 1, but there’s no word yet on if filming has anything to do with the WWE injury storyline.

It’s possible that WWE had plans for Lars Sullivan to take out Cena before the Rumble, putting him out of the match. As we’ve noted, WWE had plans for Lars vs. Cena at WrestleMania 35 but the big man from WWE NXT reportedly had issues with anxiety and went home before a recent RAW dark match. There’s no real update on Sullivan’s status but it’s been reported that WWE is working with him, and he is still signed.

Stay tuned for updates on Cena’s status.