John Cena Represents The nWo At WWE Event, Low Attendance For WWE At MSG, More

– This past Wednesday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City drew just 11,900 fans, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is the smallest crowd for a show on the annual post-Christmas live event tour in recent memory. WWE has not sold out a live event at Madison Square Garden in a few years now. Wednesday’s live event at the Allstate Arena near Chicago drew just 6,000 fans. The post-Christmas live event in Chicago usually does around 10,000 fans.

– A new episode of The Edge & Christian Show will air on the WWE Network after Monday’s New Year’s Eve edition of WWE RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“Edge and Christian investigate an urban legend, dissension spoils a surprise on ‘Total Divos’, and a new hotline delivers the inside scoop!”

– Wednesday’s regular WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network, the first of 2019, will feature the nominees for the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. As That episode will feature Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno in the main event.

– John Cena was wearing a nWo t-shirt backstage at last night’s WWE live event in Baltimore, Maryland. As seen below, Cena posed for fans while wearing the shirt: