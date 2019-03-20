John Cena Rips Baron Corbin, More On Negative Reactions to Corbin vs. Kurt Angle Announcement

John Cena took to Instagram today and posted a photo of a fan holding a “Baron Corbin Is A Dumpster Fire” sign. You can see the post below.

It’s being assumed that Cena’s post is his reaction to Corbin being chosen as the WrestleMania 35 opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. There have been many negative reactions to Corbin being Angle’s final opponent for the big Farewell Match next month. We’ve noted how Angle’s wife Giovanna and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross previously tweeted that the match announcement was underwhelming. Angle, at least publicly to fans on social media, has defended the decision and praised Corbin as a competitor.

As noted earlier this week, Angle reportedly was hoping for a more high-profile opponent for his last match. There’s been speculation on WWE pulling a swerve and announcing someone else for Angle to face, but word going around at RAW this week was that Corbin vs. Angle was 100% the plan for the biggest show of the year on April 7.

Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who often speaks out about WWE, posted comments on an Instagram post from Angle, taking a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Gail wrote, “Vince is an asshole but you’re Kurt fuckin Angle and you will make this match memorable no matter what…. Bc you’re Kurt Fuckin’ Angle!!!!”

Gail then responded to a fan who disagreed. She wrote, “Oh god go eat your booty o’s and drink the vince McMahon koolaid while watching the network”

The loudest backlash online this week has come from the fans. As of this writing, the YouTube video of Angle announcing Corbin as his opponent has 15,575 dislikes and 5,995 likes with 412,767 views. The number of dislikes are usually much lower for WWE YouTube videos. On a related note, the video of Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan from last night’s SmackDown Gauntlet Match currently has 20,256 dislikes and 11,058 likes with 691,283 views.

The Shoffing.com sorting tool lists the following 5 YouTube videos with the highest dislike count by ratio:

1. Charlotte Flair replaces Becky Lynch in WrestleMania 35 match, February 11 RAW – 1,750,604 views with 27,146 likes and 77,289 dislikes

2. Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan Gauntlet Match, March 19 SmackDown – 691,283 views with 11,058 likes and 20,256 dislikes

3. Charlotte Flair to dedicate WrestleMania win to Becky Lynch, February 12 SmackDown – 660,322 views with 13,174 likes and 18,798 dislikes

4. Kurt Angle announces Baron Corbin as his WrestleMania opponent, March 18 RAW – 412,767 views with 5,995 likes and 15,575 dislikes

5. Kevin Owens returns and replaces Kofi Kingston at Fastlane, February 26 SmackDown – 1,615,787 views with 33,799 likes and 8,374 dislikes

You can see Cena’s post and Gail’s comments below: