John Cena Rumored To Face NXT Star At WrestleMania 33

WWE is still laying out plans for WrestleMania 33, and it sounds like the company is reportedly considering a big between a top NXT star and a top SmackDown star. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Samoa Joe’s name has been pitched as an opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania.

Meltzer noted that he hadn’t been told what Vince McMahon’s reaction to the pitch was, but that Joe is believed to be heading to the main roster for ‘Mania. The former NXT Champion will reportedly featured be featured prominently at WrestleMania, which takes place on April 3rd in Orlando, FL.

Cena and Joe were in WWE’s developmental system together in the early 2000’s, and the company does have footage of the two together. WWE uploaded the above video to their YouTube channel in December about their history.