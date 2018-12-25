John Cena Set For WWE SmackDown Segment, Cena Missing The Royal Rumble?, More

As noted, Vince McMahon appeared on last night’s WWE RAW and announced that John Cena will be returning to TV in 2019, working both the RAW and the SmackDown brands.

In an update on Cena’s return, WWE stated on Twitter that Cena will be back in TV action for next Monday’s New Year’s Eve edition of RAW, which tapes this Friday night in Detroit.

Cena is also being advertised for the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown, which tapes this Saturday in Pittsburgh. Cena is scheduled for a MizTV segment with The Miz on that show. There’s no word yet on what Cena will be doing at RAW.

It looks like Cena could miss the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match as he’s scheduled to begin filming a movie in Vancouver on Sunday, January 20. It will be interesting to see how they work his TV return around filming.

Cena’s return to TV could be a late decision. Cena stated in recent media interviews that the ring return kicking off at this week’s live events was not for TV, only for non-televised events.