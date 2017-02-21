John Cena Shows Off Nikki Bella’s Bentley (Video), Updated WWE PPV Schedule
– Featured above via WWE’s official YouTube channel is a new video that features John Cena showing off his girlfriend Nikki Bella’s new Bentley. The official description for the video reads as follows:
“John Cena shows off Nikki Bella’s white 2011 Bentley Continental GT Supersports convertible, only on The Bella Twins YouTube channel. Want to see the full episode? http://youtube.com/thebellatwins“
– As noted, WWE announced that this year’s Payback pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 30th at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. With that now known, below is a look at the updated official WWE PPV schedule for 2017 and into 2018.
Fastlane: Sunday, March 5
WrestleMania 33: Sunday, April 2
Payback: Sunday, April 30
Backlash: Sunday, May 21
Extreme Rules: Sunday, June 4
Money in the Bank: Sunday, June 18
SummerSlam: Sunday, August 20
Survivor Series: Sunday, November 19
Royal Rumble: Sunday, January 28, 2018
WrestleMania 34: Sunday, April 8, 2018