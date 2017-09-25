John Cena Sr. Says He’s Not A Charlotte Fan, Criticizes Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks

As noted, John Cena Sr. recently gave some candid comments during an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports, criticizing WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

In addition to his take on Mahal, Cena Sr. also had some interesting comments in regards to many of WWE’s top performers in the women’s divisions on RAW and SmackDown Live.

Cena Sr. was critical of Sasha Banks complaining about the creative process behind-the-scenes on the WWE main roster, and also outright stated he wasn’t impressed by Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss.

“If she [Sasha] has got what it takes to make it work, then use it while you have it,” Cena Sr. said. “[And] I’m not a fan of Charlotte Flair’s, I’ll be right upfront with you.”

Cena Sr. continued, “Alexa Bliss, what does she got? The looks and the body, that’s about it. You know what? I’m gonna stop because I’m going to get myself in trouble.”

Check out the complete John Cena Sr. interview at YouTube.com.