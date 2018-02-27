John Cena Talks Cryptic About WrestleMania, Finn Balor Fallout Video, Fans On Roman Reigns

– Below is backstage video of Mike Rome talking to Finn Balor after losing the Elimination Chamber last night. Balor admits he lost a huge opportunity, the chance to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the title he never lost, at WrestleMania 34. Balor says he’s been chasing that title since he was forced to relinquish it and the chase will continue. Balor says you can’t wipe the smile off his face with just one loss.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Elimination Chamber winner is more likely to leave WrestleMania 34 as champion. As of this writing, 75% voted for Roman Reigns while 25% voted for RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

– A very somber John Cena appeared on RAW Talk after the Chamber pay-per-view and talked about how he no longer has a clear path to a match at WrestleMania this year. Cena talked about his opportunities outside of WWE but said the longer he’s away the, the weaker the pulse gets. Cena said he was dishonest with himself about “still having it” going into the Chamber and now he has to be honest with himself – he doesn’t know if he is going to WrestleMania. Cena went on and got cryptic when talking about how he might have to go outside of the normal WWE etiquette to find a WrestleMania opponent, noting that he just may have a plan. You can see part of the segment below: