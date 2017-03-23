John Cena – Tonight Show Videos, Daniel Bryan On Triple H – Seth Rollins Agreemment

– Above and below are videos from John Cena’s appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Cena made a brief appearance in the opening promo and then took a seat on the stage with Fallon for the Whisper Challenge, which Cena nails. Cena also presented Fallon with a Southpaw Regional Wrestling t-shirt on the show.

– As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to next week’s RAW to sign a “Hold Harmless Agreement” for their match at WrestleMania 33. The storyline is that doctors won’t clear Rollins to compete but this special contract will allow for the fight to happen. On Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan commented on how the contract was interesting. He also tweeted the following on the agreement as he looks forward to a return to the ring one day: