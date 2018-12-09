Does John Cena Want to Turn Heel?

Fans having been requesting a John Cena heel turn for years, and it seems as though he is onboard with the idea.

The former WWE Champion recently told Chris Van Vliet that he’s interested turning heel, but it’s not going to happen because ultimately it’s Vince McMahon’s decision.

“There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince).”

Now that he’s found success in Hollywood, Cena doesn’t make appearances on WWE programming very often, and it seems that he’s fully embraced his status as a part timer.

“For any WWE person to say right now that you’re a part timer and you’re going to Hollywood, they’re absolutely right. And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to, I don’t expect to change their minds. I’m that guy who goes out and half of them say I suck and half of them like me. The part of them that say I suck, I’m never going to change their attitude ever. They say ‘I want your character to evolve’, well I got a new haircut guys, ‘no I want you to go back to how you were’. It’s the perfect example of you can’t please everybody. I’m out to entertain folks and make people happy and those who do believe in what I do, to reinforce my behavior to keep them believing.”

Cena is currently scheduled to return during the event at Madison Square Garden later this month, and he’s scheduled for more live events following the MSG show.

John Cena is also being advertised for the January 7 episode of Monday Night Raw in Orlando.