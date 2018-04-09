John Cena’s First Tweet Since WrestleMania 34 Loss, 205 Live Stars On RAW?, WWE 24

– Below is another preview for tonight’s WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the RAW 25th Anniversary special from January.

– It looks like some of the WWE 205 Live Superstars may be in action on tonight’s loaded post-WrestleMania 34 RAW as Lince Dorado tweeted the following:

– John Cena has not issued any comments since quickly losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last night but this morning he tweeted this video of a piano performance he did: