John Cena’s WWE RAW Return Revealed, More On Cena’s WWE Schedule

As noted earlier this week, John Cena is set to make his return to the WWE ring at live events in December. Cena was advertised for the December 26 RAW live event at Madison Square Garden, the December 27 SmackDown live event on Long Island, the December 28 SmackDown live event in Baltimore and the December 30 SmackDown live event in Tampa.

WWE announced today that Cena is scheduled for several more RAW and SmackDown live events in December and January. Cena is also scheduled to make his RAW TV return on January 7, 2019 in Orlando.

Below is the full announcement on Cena’s return:

John Cena to return to WWE Live Events

Prepare for a sea of Cenation flags to be raised and waved in cities across the country next month when John Cena returns to WWE Live.

Returning to the ring for the first time since WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, the 16-time World Champion gears up for action in a series of WWE Live Events, beginning next month.

Before you can once again see him in the ring, check out the dates in the following cities for John Cena’s WWE Live Event appearances:

Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14

For more information on how you can see John Cena live with WWE, visit WWE.com/events.