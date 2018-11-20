John Cena’s WWE Ring Return Revealed

John Cena is set to make his return to the ring for WWE next month.

Cena is now being advertised for several non-televised WWE live events. There’s no word yet on when Cena will return to TV. Cena is advertised for the following events:

* December 26 – Madison Square Garden, RAW live event

* December 27 – Long Island, SmackDown live event

* December 28 – Baltimore, SmackDown live event

* December 30 – Tampa, SmackDown live event

These will be Cena’s first WWE appearances since he teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia last month. Cena was set to work the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia last month but he backed out of the event due to the controversial working relationship between WWE and the Kingdom following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.