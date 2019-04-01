John Oliver Calls Out WWE Again, WWE Invites Him To WrestleMania 35

John Oliver called out WWE on the latest episode of his “Last Week Tonight” show on HBO. Oliver talked about how the WWE Superstars are treated by the company and their status as independent contractors. Video of the 20 minute-plus segment can be seen above.

Oliver, who has previously called WWE out for their working relationship with Saudi Arabia, suggested fans use their voice as they did with the “#GiveDivasAChance” movement, noting that there’s potential for fans to make signs and create chants at WrestleMania 35 to help push long-term healthcare for the wrestlers, and for the wrestlers to be classified as actual employees instead of independent contractors.

WWE issued the following statement to PWInsider in response to the segment on HBO, inviting Oliver to WrestleMania 35:

John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter.

Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts.

The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.

We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company.