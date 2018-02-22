Johnny Gargano Leaves WWE NXT, Signs Termination Of Services, More (Videos)

As seen above, this week’s WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano lose a Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas. Per the stipulation, Gargano must now leave NXT. The match saw interference by Tommaso Ciampa, Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae.

Below is post-match video of a somber Gargano leaving the arena with his wife as the roster and others look on, including NXT General Manager William Regal.

Gargano tweeted the following after the loss:

💔 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 22, 2018

Below is video of Gargano signing his Termination of Services agreement with Regal. The video also features referee Drake Younger, who admits he made a mistake in last night’s match. As seen in the tweet below, Gargano will be working upcoming NXT live events: