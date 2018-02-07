Johnny Gargano – WWE NXT Teaser, John Cena Announces Kids Book, Sid Indy Video

– Title Match Wrestling just released this video of former WWE Champion Sid Vicious destroying Eddie Kingston at Pro Wrestling Syndicate’s 2011 “Refuse to Lose” event in New York City.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature SAnitY’s Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish with the titles on the line. WWE has also confirmed Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain for tonight’s show. They posted the following teaser on Johnny Gargano’s segment:

Johnny Gargano will be live tonight on NXT

Johnny Gargano will make his first appearance on NXT since his heartbreaking NXT Title Match loss to Andrade “Cien” Almas at TakeOver: Philadelphia, live tonight on the award-winning WWE Network.

How will Johnny Wrestling respond to his devastating defeat and the post-match attack he suffered at the hands of Tommaso Ciampa?

Don’t miss NXT tonight at 8/7 C on WWE Network.

– John Cena has announced a new book for kids that he wrote, featuring illustrations from Howard McWilliam. The $17.99 hardcover book hits stores on October 9th, includes 40 pages and was created for ages 3-7 years old. There will also be an Ebook version. You can pre-order “Elbow Grease” from Penguin Random House by clicking here. Below is Cena’s tweet on the book and the official synopsis:

From superstar entertainer John Cena comes a new picture-book series all about perseverance and believing in yourself, featuring a little monster truck named Elbow Grease!

Meet Elbow Grease, a little monster truck with a big problem! He’s smaller than his four brothers, but wants to prove that he has the guts and the grit to do big things. He decides that entering the Demolition Derby is the perfect way to show everyone that what he lacks in horsepower he makes up for in gumption. From multi-talented mega celebrity John Cena comes this exciting story about the importance of believing in yourself and never giving up. Full of high-octane illustrations and a new character kids will cheer for, this fun and fast-paced book proves that a little Elbow Grease . . . can go a long way!