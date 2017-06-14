John Hennigan (aka John Morrison, Johnny Mundo) took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he and fellow Lucha Underground star Kira Forster (aka Valkyrie) have gotten engaged to be married.
“She said yes,” wrote an excited Hennigan via his official Twitter page. Forster wrote on her Twitter page, “I said yes!”
Congratulations to the happy couple.
