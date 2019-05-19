As noted, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this weekend and announced that he and JoJo welcomed their first child together – a son named Knash Sixx Rotunda.

JoJo’s mother Alexie shared more photos of the family and notes on Instagram that Knash was born prematurely. She said JoJo had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being hospitalized, and inducted to give birth early. She also said there were complications before the birth and that JoJo was fighting for her life during the procedure.

She wrote, “There were complications before birth but my girl was a courageous trooper and delivered our their beautiful baby that filled the room with Joy, both of us grandmas and mommy and daddy were ecstatically happy! About 20 minutes later the most terrifying moments for us, JoJo was hemorrhaging and as I held her hands I felt her life slipping away, Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her!”

The Mayo Clinic describes preeclampsia as “a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys. Preeclampsia usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.”

JoJo’s mother also praised Wyatt for being by JoJo’s side. You can see her full post below: