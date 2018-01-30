Jonathan Coachman Talks WWE Return (Video), Royal Rumble Recap, WWE Stock

– As noted, Jonathan Coachman has signed a new WWE contract and will be joining Corey Graves & Michael Cole on the RAW announce team each week, replacing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker will continue to appear for Kickoff panels, special RAW appearances and as a WWE Ambassador. Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Coach at tonight’s RAW in Philadelphia.

Coach says this is a situation where he had a vision a few years ago where he wanted to bring his worlds together – WWE and ESPN. He’s excited to be back with WWE and involved with everything the brand is doing as they move forward. Coach talks about how people told him he couldn’t go to ESPN’s SportsCenter after being in WWE but he did that and now he’s ready for the next phase. Coach goes on and says being in the sports world makes him the liaison and the hook to bring the two worlds together, and he thinks moving forward together will be a special thing.

– WWE stock was down 0.29% today, closing at $34.23 per share. Today’s high was $34.64 and the low was $34.02.

– Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in this new video: