Jonathan Coachman WWE Status Update, Special Projects In The Works?

Jonathan Coachman took to Twitter this week to respond to fan comments on his WWE status, as seen in the tweets below.

Coach noted that he is working on special projects for WWE. He also teased a busy 2019 with WWE and said he plans on staying with the company.

Coach was removed from the RAW commentary team last month when Renee Young was promoted to the team with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Coach is still hosting the WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-show panels and he’s still working as a correspondent for the Golf Channel.

You can see Coach’s tweets below:

I am doing ppv pre shows and other special projects. Trust me I will be on plenty. A lot of changes in the next year. Think big. https://t.co/AQQIjnfLCk — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) October 2, 2018