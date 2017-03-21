Josh Barnett Compares Working With Jim Ross And Mauro Ranallo

Our friend Raj Giri over at WrestlingINC.com recently interviewed UFC Heavyweight contender and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) On AXS TV announcer Josh Barnett.

During the interview, Barnett spoke about his experience as one of the television announcers for NJPW On AXS TV.

“It has been great. I still believe it’s the finest wrestling you’ll find anywhere and I think we have the best wrestling show for the most part on TV. So it has been a blast with Mauro and now I’ve had the opportunity to go from Mauro to the legendary Jim Ross, and different style, but we’re still firing on all cylinders, I feel. And it has been fantastic and we got to do Wrestle Kingdom shortly after it had aired in Japan and it’s a great success. The sky’s the limit.”

Regarding the differences in working with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross compared to current WWE, MMA and Showtime Boxing announcer Mauro Ranallo, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion offered the following response.

“You have to, I mean, having a partner in the booth is always a bit of a dance no matter what, but I didn’t find it to be too difficult to pick up on his intonations and the way his flow and rhythm is. It was just a small feeling out process and then away we went.”

