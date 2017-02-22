Josh Barnett Talks About How His Deal With TNA Wrestling Came About

Our friend Raj Giri from WrestlingINC.com recently spoke with UFC fighter, New Japan Pro Wrestling announcer and TNA wrestling star Josh Barnett. During the interview, Barnett spoke about how his recent surprise TNA deal came about.

Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how his surprise TNA deal came about:

“I think they found my number from the inside of a bathroom stall. And it said, ‘call for a good match’. “

On how far in advance TNA contacted him before he made Impact Wrestling appearance:

“Well, it came together pretty quick. I wouldn’t call it “last minute”, but a lot had to be worked out. But it was something that I wanted to do and I like wrestling Bobby and working with him and I liked the idea of this new opportunity.”

