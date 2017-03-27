JR On His Wife Being An Organ Donor, Tonight’s RAW Sold Out, Brie Bella Cooks

– Chef Brie Bella is back in this new video as she teaches us to make Daniel Bryan’s favorite meal – red lentil veggie pasta.

– Tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is sold out, according to F4Wonline.com. This will be one of the best attended WWE shows this year with almost 15,000 people in the building.

– As noted, Jan Ross, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, passed away at the age of 55 last week after being hit by a car while riding her Vespa. JR noted on Twitter that 4 people have had their lives saved so far as Jan was an organ donor. Ross, who will be in Orlando this week to fulfill all WrestleMania Week commitments, tweeted the following: