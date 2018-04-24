JR Talks Ronda Rousey (Video), Bruno’s Titles In HHH’s Office (Photos), WWE Stock

– Below is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and asking him about Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, which saw the former UFC Champion team with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“I thought Ronda Rousey’s debut was the most impressive thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling in my 40 year career,” Ross said.

JR was asked if the match was even better than the infamous Hell In a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mick Foley but he clarified and said it was the best debut he’s seen. Ross went on and called Rousey a great hire, and a smart move by WWE. Ross called Rousey a huge star and predicted great things to come from her.

– WWE stock was down 0.46% today, closing at $39.15 per share. Today’s high was $39.64 and the low was $38.99.

– WWE tweeted these photos of titles carried by WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino on display in Triple H’s office at company headquarters in Stamford, CT. Bruno passed away at the age of 82 last Wednesday. Triple H was instrumental in Bruno returning to the company in 2013 for his Hall of Fame induction.