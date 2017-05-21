JR To Call WWE Women’s Tournament, Preview For The New Day Special, The Rock, Survivor Series

– WWE Network will air a special on The New Day this coming Tuesday. Below is a preview for “The New Day’s Fantastic Ride” presented by Final Fantasy XIV:

– Below is video of former WWE Champion The Rock playing “Blow Your Mind” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this past Thursday night. Rock was there to promote the upcoming theatrical release of his Baywatch movie.

– As noted, WWE has been planning a new Survivor Series DVD project to go with the 30th anniversary of the event this November. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com notes that the set will be released on November 14th in the United States and the day before in the UK. The three-disc set will have a countdown of the 30th greatest matches & moments in the history of the event. Below is the synopsis:

“On Thanksgiving Day, thirty years ago, WWE’s second pay-per-view event was born… this time with a new twist. In the early days, teams of five strived to survive. Now, learn the true story about how one of WWE’s landmark events came to be from the Superstars who lived and competed in it. This is a countdown of the 30 greatest moments in Survivor Series history to commemorate the landmark 30th Anniversary of the event.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross confirmed during a recent Busted Open radio appearance that he will be calling the action during the 32-competitor WWE women’s tournament that airs on the WWE Network this summer. Busted Open tweeted the following: