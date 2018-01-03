JR’s Birthday, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin React (Video), Goldust Returns To WWE 205 Live

– Goldust teamed with Cedric Alexander for the second time this week on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode. They defeated Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak in a rematch from RAW. Below is video from the match:

– ECW Original New Jack turns 55 years old today while former WWE and ECW star Vic Grimes also turns 55 and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross turns 66.

– As noted, last night’s SmackDown Tag Team Title match between Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and champions The Usos ended in controversy. The Usos retained but after the match was re-started following a title change being announced. Below is Fallout video of Dasha Fuentes trying to get a word with Gable and Benjamin. Gable says this was the worst officiating he’s ever seen and someone will answer for it.