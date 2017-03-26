JTG On Differences Between TV & House Show Matches, Favorite Female Manager

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently sat down for an in-depth interview with the folks at Hannibal TV. Below are some more highlights from new video excerpts from the interview that were recently released.

On his favorite female WWE performer to work with as a manager: “Candice Michelle was very cook to work with. Who else did we work with? We worked with Kelly Kelly. Candice Michelle was very cool because she wanted to be urban so bad (laughs), so that made it even more fun. Alicia Fox didn’t last too long, I think she only did two or three matches with me. We also had Tamina, that didn’t last too long, that was on NXT. Tamina is very cool, laid back backstage. I was a big fan of Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka. We worked with Eve, she was very cool to work with also. Almost forgot about that. She was fun to – we did ‘Word Up’ with her also.”

On the differences between TV matches and live event matches in WWE: “TV matches you’re very – it’s timed. You have to be on cue, watch out for your camera angles. House shows you can have fun. You don’t have to worry about camera angles, you don’t have to worry about looking for the camera, a referee giving you cues. Just going out there and having fun, you can call stuff out there on the fly, and just have fun with the audience.”

On if he ever had any matches with Dean Ambrose: “Yes I did work with Dean Ambrose a few times. We had some good matches. We had dark matches, I enjoyed working with him. I’ve been really surprised (laughs). When I first saw him he wasn’t that muscular, he was quite, laid back, and had that mythical demeanor. I saw potential in him but I didn’t see him ever being WWE Champion.”