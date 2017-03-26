JTG Talks In-Depth About Infamous Jim Cornette – Santino Marella Slapping Incident

As noted, former WWE Superstar JTG recently sat down with the folks over at Hannibal TV for an in-depth video shoot interview that covered a wide-variety of topics.

In the latest video excerpt released via their official YouTube channel (see above), JTG talks to Hannibal TV about the infamous slapping incident between Jim Cornette and Santino Marella in WWE’s old developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

“Jim Cornette was there for the majority of the time that I was there, and then he had that incident with Santino,” said JTG when asked what happened between Cornette and Marella. “I don’t know if you heard about that incident with Santino, where Santino was supposed to – Boogeyman was down in OVW and there was an incident on TV where Santino laughed at the Boogeyman.”

Cornette continued, “At the time Santino was still green to the business, he didn’t know he was supposed to play to Boogeyman’s character. Jim Cornette was furious, he was pissed, and they had an incident backstage which led to Jim Cornette being banned from OVW.”

Regarding whether or not Cornette slapped Marella in front of everybody, JTG claimed he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know if it was in front of everybody cause I wasn’t there, but I definitely know he slapped and yelled at him,” said JTG.

JTG would continue with the story, explaining that as best he could tell, Marella didn’t get any heat behind-the-scenes as a result of the incident.

“I don’t think he had any heat personally,” said the former Cryme Tyme tag-team member. “I think he was very uncomfortable, he handled it very well and look where it got him today.”

Check out the complete JTG interview via Hannibal TV’s official YouTube channel.