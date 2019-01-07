Juice Robinson Re-Signs with New Japan Pro Wrestling

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson has signed a three-year deal with the company. This comes as very good news for NJPW, who are already going to have to deal with the losses of Kenny Omega and Kushida.

Robinson, who previously worked under the ring name CJ Parker in WWE NXT, left WWE in 2015 and headed to NJPW where he has become a mainstay in the promotion’s lower midcard. He has become very well liked by fans, and genuinely seems to be enjoying what he is doing. He has also won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship twice in his budding career, meaning that the company seems to have faith in him as well.