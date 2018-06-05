Jury Rules In WWE Doctor Chris Amann vs. CM Punk & Colt Cabana Case, Who Won?

The libel & slander jury trial with WWE’s Doctor Chris Amann vs. CM Punk & Colt Cabana wrapped today in Cook County, Illinois with the jury ruling in favor of Punk & Cabana on all counts filed by Amann. The former WWE Superstars will not have to pay anything to Amann.

It was noted that Cabana looked relieved after the verdict while Punk & wife AJ Lee were crying. Amann was said to be staring off blankly.

The trial kicked off last Wednesday over comments Punk made about Amann on Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast in 2014, a few months after his WWE departure. The jury deliberated just a few hours today.

No word yet on what is next for the parties involved but we will keep you updated. Amann remains employed by WWE while Cabana continues to work indies. Punk has not wrestled since leaving WWE but he will return to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 225 in Chicago, facing Mike Jackson, who also has a record of 0-1-0.

Below are tweets from Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt and Wrestle Zone’s Nick Hausman, who were in the court room today:

The jury finds in favor of CM Punk (Philip Jack Brooks) and Colt Cabana (Scott Colton) on all counts filed by Dr. Chris Amann. Neither will have to pay anything. — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) June 5, 2018

Cabana looks very relieved. Punk & AJ are currently in a tight embrace and crying. Amann is staring off blankly. — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) June 5, 2018