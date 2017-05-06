Kairi Hojo Announces Departure From Stardom, Expected At WWE Performance Center Soon

After reportedly signing a WWE contract earlier this year, today Japanese star Kairi Hojo she announced her departure from the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion. Dave Meltzer reported in March that Hojo inked a three-year deal with WWE but she kept it quiet, and today’s announcement seems to confirm that news.

Today and tomorrow mark Hojo’s final dates for the Stardom promotion before she flies to Orlando to report to the WWE Performance Center.

The 28-year-old made her debut in Stardom in 2012 and became one of the promotion’s top stars.

Io Shirai is also rumored to be leaving the company for WWE at some point.