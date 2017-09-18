Kairi Sane Talks Health After The Mae Classic, Being A Singles Wrestler Now, More

Kairi Sane spoke with Rolling Stone after winning WWE’s Mae Young Classic last week. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

You feeling OK after taking all those bumps throughout the tournament?

Thank you for your concern. Yes, there’s been some damage to my body, but I’m fine. I’m thrilled to be here.

You’ve done so much tag-team wrestling in Japan. Are you a more confident singles competitor after this experience?

Yes, it affected me greatly. There were 32 athletes competing from worldwide, and I was doing as many as three [matches] a day, and I have to say I was proud of myself that I could participate. It was such a big deal.

When you started wrestling, were Mae Young and other American women wrestlers on your radar? If not, who?

I’ve known of Mae Young from the beginning, and I was so proud participating in a tournament with her name in it. Even when I was living in Japan, I thought athletes like Mae Young were powerful and attractive and charming. There was always something attractive with those women.

Then it makes sense, especially since you came to wrestling as an aspiring actress, that you would aim to project a complete aura in the ring.

It’s very important to me that I give my vitality and courage to my audiences. I was the shortest [Mae Young competitor], as you know, but I won like this and just want to give the impression to everybody that you don’t have to give up on your dream. I want all women to know that women are strong, and the women’s revolution in WWE is very important to me.