Kalisto Accepts Challenge, Post-RAW Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Video, The Authors Of Pain

– Below is backstage video of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with Mike Rome after the six-man loss with Jinder Mahal to Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in Montreal. Owens rants about the big reactions they received and says it wasn’t because they were hometown stars, it’s because fans respect them. Sami says the only reason they loss is because his case of vertigo came back. Owens says the crowd respected them for the talent they have and the rest of the crowds around the world need to catch up.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW tag team should The Authors of Pain face next. As of this writing, 34% voted for Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre while 32% went with RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, 13% for The Revival, 7% for The Ascension, 6% for Titus Worldwide, 4% for The Miztourage, 2% for Breezango and 2% for Heath Slater and Rhyno.

– As noted, Drew Gulak took to Twitter on Monday night and issued a challenge to Kalisto for a match on WWE 205 Live. The match is now on for tonight’s 205 Live in Montreal as Kalisto accepted, as seen in the tweet below:

.@KalistoWWE, I want to fight you tomorrow night. You might want to call out sick. #MaskedCoward — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 1, 2018