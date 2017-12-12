Kalisto Issues Challenge, WWE Congratulates The Rock, WWE RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Cleveland:

– As noted, The Rock announced on Monday that he and longtime partner Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together, their second daughter, in the spring of 2018. This will make The Great One a father to three daughters. WWE congratulated the former WWE Champion with the following:

The People’s Family is growing.

On Instagram earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second daughter.

In the adorable Instagram post, Dwayne and Lauren’s first daughter, Jasmine Lia, poses under a Christmas tree with a sign that reads, “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a Big Sister!!! And finally be the Boss!”

“@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” The Great One added. “Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

– While WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, it looks like Kalisto vs. Jack Gallagher will take place as Kalisto issued the following challenge on Twitter today: